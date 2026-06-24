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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

Axis Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1381.4, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.85% in last one year as compared to a 4.99% slide in NIFTY and a 2.48% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1381.4, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 23985.1. The Sensex is at 76861.12, up 0.87%. Axis Bank Ltd has gained around 5.35% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57183.75, up 1.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1380.6, up 1.33% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 13.85% in last one year as compared to a 4.99% slide in NIFTY and a 2.48% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 17.33 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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