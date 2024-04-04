Sensex (    %)
                             
Coal India Ltd soars 0.26%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 446.65, up 0.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 100.74% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% jump in NIFTY and a 73.84% jump in the Nifty Energy.
Coal India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 446.65, up 0.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22467.75. The Sensex is at 74089.06, up 0.29%. Coal India Ltd has slipped around 3.04% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39704.55, down 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 96.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.31 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 448.85, up 0.23% on the day. Coal India Ltd is up 100.74% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% jump in NIFTY and a 73.84% jump in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 17.17 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

