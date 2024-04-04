Sensex (    %)
                             
Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 0.57%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 414.6, up 0.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 113.05% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% jump in NIFTY and a 73.84% jump in the Nifty Energy.
Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 414.6, up 0.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22467.75. The Sensex is at 74089.06, up 0.29%. Tata Power Company Ltd has gained around 4.66% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39704.55, down 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 119.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 238.96 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 416.1, up 0.5% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 113.05% in last one year as compared to a 27.97% jump in NIFTY and a 73.84% jump in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 82.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

