Coal Production And Dispatch From Captive And Commercial Mines Goes Up By 27% And 29% Respectively

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
There is month on month (m-o-m) and year-on-year (yoy) increase in coal production and dispatch from captive and commercial. The total coal production and dispatch from captive and commercial coal mines during the period from 1st April to 29th February 2024 was 126.80 MT and 128.88 MT, marking an impressive increase of 27.06% and 29.14% respectively, as compared to the same period of the FY 22-23, reflecting heightened efficiency and a strong logistics network.
As of 29th February 2024, the total number of producing mines stood at 54, with 35 allocated to the Power sector, 11 allocated to the Non-Regulated Sector, and 8 allocated for Sale of Coal. 91 mines have been successfully auctioned under Commercial Coal Auctions, out of which 7 mines have already commenced coal production.
The total coal production and dispatch in the month of February 2024 was 14.85 MT and 12.95 MT, with an increase of 37% and 33% respectively, as compared to 10.85 MT and 9.72 MT respectively in the same month of FY 2022-23. The average daily coal production and dispatch rate was 5.12 LT and 4.46 LT per day respectively, showing consistent performance.
The Ministry of Coal attributes this success to the strategic implementation of policy reforms, and the relentless dedication of the mine allottees. The Ministry of Coal is focused on sustaining this growth trajectory and the aim is to further streamline operations and bolster the infrastructure to meet the rising energy demands of the nation.
First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

