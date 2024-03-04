India's Forex Reserves Rise $2.9 Billion to $619 Billion

For the week ending February 23, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $2.405 billion to $548.188 billion.
Gold reserves increased by $472 million to $47.848 088 billion during the week, the RBI said.
The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up by $89 million to $18.197 billion, the apex bank said.
Indias reserve position with the IMF was up by $9 million to $4.839 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
