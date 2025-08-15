Coastal Corporation standalone net profit rises 60.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.09% to Rs 169.77 croreNet profit of Coastal Corporation rose 60.59% to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 32.09% to Rs 169.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 128.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales169.77128.53 32 OPM %9.197.75 -PBDT10.727.65 40 PBT7.284.65 57 NP5.463.40 61
