Garnet Construction standalone net profit rises 151.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 166.07% to Rs 40.39 croreNet profit of Garnet Construction rose 151.17% to Rs 18.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 166.07% to Rs 40.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales40.3915.18 166 OPM %60.9865.74 -PBDT24.519.82 150 PBT24.419.75 150 NP18.217.25 151
