Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit rises 23.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.42% to Rs 42.30 croreNet profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics rose 23.73% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.42% to Rs 42.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales42.3045.69 -7 OPM %6.955.60 -PBDT1.121.03 9 PBT0.880.79 11 NP0.730.59 24
