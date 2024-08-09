Coastal Roadways standalone net profit declines 74.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.07% to Rs 9.75 crore

Net profit of Coastal Roadways declined 74.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.07% to Rs 9.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.759.466.464.970.690.490.350.180.261.00