Coastal Roadways standalone net profit declines 74.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.07% to Rs 9.75 croreNet profit of Coastal Roadways declined 74.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.07% to Rs 9.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.759.46 3 OPM %6.464.97 -PBDT0.690.49 41 PBT0.350.18 94 NP0.261.00 -74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content