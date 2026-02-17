Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cochin Shipyard Ltd Spikes 5.82%

Cochin Shipyard Ltd Spikes 5.82%

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Cochin Shipyard Ltd has added 1.77% over last one month compared to 8.16% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.45% drop in the SENSEX

Cochin Shipyard Ltd rose 5.82% today to trade at Rs 1553.6. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.31% to quote at 69168.33. The index is up 8.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd increased 2.17% and Elgi Equipments Ltd added 1.29% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 21.21 % over last one year compared to the 9.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Cochin Shipyard Ltd has added 1.77% over last one month compared to 8.16% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.45% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 36530 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2547.25 on 06 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1180.45 on 18 Feb 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Piramal Finance receives upgrade in LT issuer ratings from S&P Global

Piramal Finance receives upgrade in LT issuer ratings from S&P Global

GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening for equities; all eyes on US-Iran nuclear negotiations

GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening for equities; all eyes on US-Iran nuclear negotiations

Stock Alert: Lupin, NTPC, Cochin Shipyard, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, BLS E-Services

Stock Alert: Lupin, NTPC, Cochin Shipyard, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, BLS E-Services

Wockhardt consolidated net profit rises 321.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Wockhardt consolidated net profit rises 321.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayPhonepe IPOIndian Passport Ranking 2026Gaudium IVF IPOSolar Eclipse TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance