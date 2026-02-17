Cochin Shipyard Ltd Spikes 5.82%

Cochin Shipyard Ltd has added 1.77% over last one month compared to 8.16% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.45% drop in the SENSEX

Cochin Shipyard Ltd rose 5.82% today to trade at Rs 1553.6. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.31% to quote at 69168.33. The index is up 8.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd increased 2.17% and Elgi Equipments Ltd added 1.29% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 21.21 % over last one year compared to the 9.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd has added 1.77% over last one month compared to 8.16% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.45% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 36530 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2547.25 on 06 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1180.45 on 18 Feb 2025.

