Stock Alert: Lupin, NTPC, Cochin Shipyard, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, BLS E-Services

Securities in F&O Ban:
Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 17 February 2026.
Stocks to Watch:
Lupin announced that it has entered into a licensing and supply agreement with Spektus to commercialize its antidepressant formulation DeslaFlex in Canada.
NTPC announced that its joint venture NTPC-SAIL Power Company has commenced operations of an additional 5 MW at its Bhilai Solar Project, taking the groups total commercial capacity to 86,729 MW.
Cochin Shipyard has emerged as the L1 (lowest) bidder for a Rs 5,000 crore order from the Ministry of Defence to manufacture five survey vessels for the Indian Navy.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering has secured a Rs 219 crore contract from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation for construction work in the Mumbai suburban railway network.
BLS E-Services announced that it has signed binding term sheet, to acquire a 100% stake in Atyati Technologies for Rs 154 crore.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Italy-based ALA Group to provide services to the Indian aerospace and defence market.
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:10 AM IST