Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Lupin, NTPC, Cochin Shipyard, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, BLS E-Services

Stock Alert: Lupin, NTPC, Cochin Shipyard, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, BLS E-Services

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 17 February 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Lupin announced that it has entered into a licensing and supply agreement with Spektus to commercialize its antidepressant formulation DeslaFlex in Canada.

NTPC announced that its joint venture NTPC-SAIL Power Company has commenced operations of an additional 5 MW at its Bhilai Solar Project, taking the groups total commercial capacity to 86,729 MW.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates Today, February 17

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates weak open; Asian markets mixed; Oil prices fall

Dividend stocks today

Dividend stocks: ONGC, Coal India, HAL, 19 others to remain in focus today

Antonio Guterres

India's contribution to agenda of world community is vital for us: Guterres

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality worsens to 'poor' despite favourable weather; AQI at 259

Fractal Analytics share price

PL Capital initiates Fractal with 'Buy'; bets on AI, strong account mining

Cochin Shipyard has emerged as the L1 (lowest) bidder for a Rs 5,000 crore order from the Ministry of Defence to manufacture five survey vessels for the Indian Navy.

 

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has secured a Rs 219 crore contract from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation for construction work in the Mumbai suburban railway network.

BLS E-Services announced that it has signed binding term sheet, to acquire a 100% stake in Atyati Technologies for Rs 154 crore.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Italy-based ALA Group to provide services to the Indian aerospace and defence market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wockhardt consolidated net profit rises 321.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Wockhardt consolidated net profit rises 321.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Concord Drugs consolidated net profit declines 4.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Concord Drugs consolidated net profit declines 4.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Wim Plast consolidated net profit declines 5.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Wim Plast consolidated net profit declines 5.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit rises 52.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit rises 52.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit declines 2.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit declines 2.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayPhonepe IPOIndian Passport Ranking 2026Gaudium IVF IPOSolar Eclipse TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance