Wockhardt consolidated net profit rises 321.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Wockhardt rose 321.43% to Rs 59.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.16% to Rs 888.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 721.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.888.00721.0019.9317.75142.0076.0077.0021.0059.0014.00

