Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wockhardt consolidated net profit rises 321.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Wockhardt consolidated net profit rises 321.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 23.16% to Rs 888.00 crore

Net profit of Wockhardt rose 321.43% to Rs 59.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.16% to Rs 888.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 721.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales888.00721.00 23 OPM %19.9317.75 -PBDT142.0076.00 87 PBT77.0021.00 267 NP59.0014.00 321

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

