Coforge board to mull fund raising on December 26

Coforge said that its board will meet on Friday, 26 December 2025, to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds via the equity route.
The funds would be raised by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws.
Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies and deep domain expertise to deliver real-world business impact for its clients. It leads with its product engineering approach and leverages AI, cloud, data, integration, and automation technologies to transform businesses into intelligent, high-growth enterprises.
The company had reported an 18.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 375.8 crore on an 8.05% increase in revenue to Rs 3,985.7 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY26.
The scrip fell 3.87% to currently trade at Rs 1795.90 on the BSE.
