Coforge collaborates with Microsoft to establish Copilot Innovation Hub

As part of the Copilot Innovation Hub, Coforge announced the availability of two new copilots: Underwriter Copilot for insurance carriers and Advisor Copilot for financial services organizations. The Underwriter Copilot for Insurance is an innovative solution designed to empower insurance underwriters with informed decision-making capabilities and enhanced control, offering a pathway to better ROI and a seamless approach to navigating the complexities of underwriting. The solution focuses on improving combined ratios for carriers by two to three percent, unlocking new revenue opportunities. By using Underwriter Copilot, insurance carriers can increase their underwriter productivity and efficiency by 30-35 percent.

The Coforge Advisor Copilot solution allows financial advisors to access comprehensive fund information and performance data swiftly through a user-friendly interface, eliminating the need for time-consuming searches across various tools, documents, and data sources. The solution is intended to increase the productivity of financial advisors and asset managers by more than 30 percent.

These copilots will use Microsoft's generative AI products and technologies to enhance productivity by automating manual tasks, improve decision-making by making recommendations based on enterprise data, and improve operational efficiency by streamlining and optimizing business processes. These solutions will accelerate transformation and create new value streams for clients.

The Coforge Copilot Innovation Hub will enable frictionless adoption of Microsoft's generative AI offerings for greater efficiencies and superior business outcomes.

Coforge announced a collaboration with Microsoft to establish the Coforge Copilot Innovation Hub. The Hub will focus on developing a pipeline of new industry specific generative AI solutions and will work closely with Microsoft to integrate these solutions with Microsoft's generative AI products and technologies, including Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft Power Platform, and Microsoft Copilot.