Coforge launches Aeronova.AI for modernizing airline retailing capabilities

Coforge announced the launch of Aeronova.AI, a purpose-built framework designed to help airlines transition safely and predictably to Offer, Order, Settlement and Delivery (OOSD) operations.

Aeronova.AI enables airlines to modernize their retailing capabilities while protecting revenue continuity, operational stability, and customer experience at every stage of the transformation journey.

As the airline industry accelerates its shift toward modern retailing, carriers are discovering that alignment on vision is no longer the primary challenge. Execution at enterprise scale is managing the coexistence of legacy PNR environments alongside emerging order-native platforms while maintaining financial traceability and regulatory integrity. This has become the defining hurdle. Aeronova.AI is built to address that challenge directly, giving airlines a structured acceleration layer of reusable assets, AI-assisted automation, and airline-specific execution playbooks.

Designed for phased, real-world adoption, Aeronova.AI allows airlines to move from pilots to production-grade operations at their own pace without compromising revenue flows or financial auditability. It complements existing and emerging retailing platforms rather than replacing them, addressing the execution, governance, and scale challenges that typically slow or derail transformation programs.