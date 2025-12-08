Food Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 100.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 40673.29 croreNet profit of Food Corporation of India rose 100.28% to Rs 1815.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 906.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 40673.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38412.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales40673.2938412.73 6 OPM %4.592.48 -PBDT1868.71953.90 96 PBT1815.95906.70 100 NP1815.95906.70 100
