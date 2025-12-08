Monday, December 08, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 4.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 4.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 29.36% to Rs 169.77 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company declined 4.41% to Rs 86.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 29.36% to Rs 169.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 240.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales169.77240.33 -29 OPM %82.7387.90 -PBDT115.91124.63 -7 PBT115.63124.41 -7 NP86.5190.50 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Food Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 100.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Food Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 100.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: HFCL, Ashoka Buildcon, InterGlobe Aviation, MTAR Technologies

Stock Alert: HFCL, Ashoka Buildcon, InterGlobe Aviation, MTAR Technologies

India's forex reserves decline by $1.88 billion to $686.23 billion

India's forex reserves decline by $1.88 billion to $686.23 billion

GIFT Nifty points to muted opening

GIFT Nifty points to muted opening

Adani Ent incorporates subsidiary to drive employee and talent development

Adani Ent incorporates subsidiary to drive employee and talent development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Where to WatchPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon