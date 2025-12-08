Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 4.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.36% to Rs 169.77 croreNet profit of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company declined 4.41% to Rs 86.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 29.36% to Rs 169.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 240.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales169.77240.33 -29 OPM %82.7387.90 -PBDT115.91124.63 -7 PBT115.63124.41 -7 NP86.5190.50 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content