Coforge Ltd Slides 3.85%

Coforge Ltd Slides 3.85%

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Coforge Ltd has lost 15.1% over last one month compared to 9.8% fall in BSE Teck index and 3.66% drop in the SENSEX

Coforge Ltd lost 3.85% today to trade at Rs 1639.2. The BSE Teck index is down 0.73% to quote at 16822.06. The index is down 9.8 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd decreased 2.79% and Bharti Hexacom Ltd lost 2.28% on the day. The BSE Teck index went down 7.06 % over last one year compared to the 2.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Coforge Ltd has lost 15.1% over last one month compared to 9.8% fall in BSE Teck index and 3.66% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5974 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 84800 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2003.59 on 30 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1154 on 12 Aug 2024.

 

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

