Coforge Ltd spurts 5.85%

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1427, up 5.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.05% in last one year as compared to a 3.87% drop in NIFTY and a 21.31% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1427, up 5.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 23727.6. The Sensex is at 75577.8, up 0.35%. Coforge Ltd has risen around 10.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28389.8, up 3.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1423.8, up 5.62% on the day. Coforge Ltd is down 13.05% in last one year as compared to a 3.87% drop in NIFTY and a 21.31% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 38.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News