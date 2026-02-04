Cohance Lifesciences receives warning letter for its Nacharam formulation facility

From the USFDA

Pursuant to the USFDA inspection, Cohance Lifesciences has received a warning letter for the company's Nacharam formulation facility.

The Company had earlier informed the Stock Exchanges that the facility was classified as Official Action Indicated (OAI), and the said Warning Letter is in continuation of the same.

The inspection was conducted by the USFDA from 04 August 2025 to 12 August 2025.

