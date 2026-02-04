Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 12:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cohance Lifesciences receives warning letter for its Nacharam formulation facility

Cohance Lifesciences receives warning letter for its Nacharam formulation facility

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

From the USFDA

Pursuant to the USFDA inspection, Cohance Lifesciences has received a warning letter for the company's Nacharam formulation facility.

The Company had earlier informed the Stock Exchanges that the facility was classified as Official Action Indicated (OAI), and the said Warning Letter is in continuation of the same.

The inspection was conducted by the USFDA from 04 August 2025 to 12 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

