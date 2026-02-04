Rubicon Research surges after Q3 PAT jumps 91% YoY to Rs 73 cr
Rubicon Research rallied 3.35% to Rs 748.20 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 91.2% to Rs 72.79 crore on 51.73% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 475.52 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 70.42% YoY to Rs 90.58 crore in Q3 FY26.
EBITDA stood at Rs 111.9 crore during the quarter, recording the growth of 59% compared with Rs 70.4 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved 23.5% in Q3 FY26 as against 22.3% in Q3 FY25.
Revenue grew 52% year-on-year during the quarter, driven by broad-based performance. The top five products contributed 35% of total revenue in Q3 FY26, up from 30% in Q2 FY26 and 34% in Q1 FY26. Meanwhile, the top 10 products accounted for 53% of revenue, compared with 51% in Q2 FY26 and 56% in Q1 FY26.
Reasearch & Development (R&D) expense climbed 100.38% to Rs 52.3 crore, compared with Rs 26.1 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. R&D expenses were 11.0% of operating revenue in Q3 FY26.
In dollar terms, the revenue stood at $53 million in Q3 FY26, up 46% YoY. Approximately 98% of the revenue was denominated in US dollars.
Also Read
Meanwhile, the companys board granted in-principle approval for the merger of KIA Health Tech, wholly owned subsidiary of the company, with Rubicon Research and their shareholders.
Rubicon Research is a pharmaceutical formulations company focused on innovation-led research and development, with a growing portfolio of specialty products and drugdevice combination offerings aimed at regulated markets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 12:17 PM IST