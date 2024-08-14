Colab Cloud Platforms standalone net profit rises 104.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6116.67% to Rs 11.19 croreNet profit of Colab Cloud Platforms rose 104.55% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6116.67% to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.190.18 6117 OPM %4.0244.44 -PBDT0.450.22 105 PBT0.450.22 105 NP0.450.22 105
