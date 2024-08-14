Colab Cloud Platforms standalone net profit rises 104.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6116.67% to Rs 11.19 crore

Net profit of Colab Cloud Platforms rose 104.55% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6116.67% to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.190.184.0244.440.450.220.450.220.450.22