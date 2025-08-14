Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 79.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.88% to Rs 1281.14 croreNet profit of Brigade Enterprises rose 79.03% to Rs 149.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 83.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.88% to Rs 1281.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1077.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1281.141077.72 19 OPM %25.2427.15 -PBDT269.42176.36 53 PBT193.81108.44 79 NP149.8883.72 79
