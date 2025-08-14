Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 8.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.68% to Rs 683.48 croreNet profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment rose 8.40% to Rs 44.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.68% to Rs 683.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 640.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales683.48640.67 7 OPM %12.5510.35 -PBDT103.9290.84 14 PBT89.4376.34 17 NP44.6641.20 8
