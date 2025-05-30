Colab Platforms consolidated net profit rises 375.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18472.73% to Rs 20.43 croreNet profit of Colab Platforms rose 375.00% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18472.73% to Rs 20.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 59.78% to Rs 2.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4241.51% to Rs 69.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.430.11 18473 69.031.59 4242 OPM %5.8236.36 -3.1070.44 - PBDT1.250.20 525 3.171.79 77 PBT1.240.19 553 3.151.78 77 NP0.950.20 375 2.861.79 60
