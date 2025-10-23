Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Colgate-Palmolive (India) Management changes

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Management changes

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

W.e.f. 28th October 2025

Colgate-Palmolive (India) has announced that consequent to the cessation of Mr. Surender Sharma as Whole-time Director - Legal & Company Secretary & Compliance Officer with effect from close of business on 27 October 2025, Mr. Jaikishan Shah, Deputy Company Secretary & Manager - Legal has been appointed as the Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 28 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Highway Infrastructure receives Letter of Award

Highway Infrastructure receives Letter of Award

PTC Industries awarded purchase order for Turbine Blades

PTC Industries awarded purchase order for Turbine Blades

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots equity shares

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots equity shares

Rupee adds modest gains

Rupee adds modest gains

Dollar index edges higher to one-week high

Dollar index edges higher to one-week high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon