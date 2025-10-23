PTC Industries awarded purchase order for Turbine Blades

From GTRE, DRDOPTC Industries, a leading Indian manufacturer of high-performance materials and precision-engineered components for critical aerospace and defence applications, has received a Purchase Order from the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for Post-Cast Operations to manufacture Single Crystal Ready-to-Fit Turbine Blades.
