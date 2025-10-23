Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC Industries awarded purchase order for Turbine Blades

PTC Industries awarded purchase order for Turbine Blades

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

From GTRE, DRDO

PTC Industries, a leading Indian manufacturer of high-performance materials and precision-engineered components for critical aerospace and defence applications, has received a Purchase Order from the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for Post-Cast Operations to manufacture Single Crystal Ready-to-Fit Turbine Blades.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

