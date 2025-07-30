Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit declines 8.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.39% to Rs 1441.92 croreNet profit of Blue Dart Express declined 8.59% to Rs 48.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.39% to Rs 1441.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1342.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1441.921342.71 7 OPM %13.5715.06 -PBDT186.87190.30 -2 PBT65.9372.03 -8 NP48.8353.42 -9
