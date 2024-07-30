Sastasundar Ventures consolidated net profit rises 2277.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.57% to Rs 270.29 crore

Net profit of Sastasundar Ventures rose 2277.86% to Rs 31.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.57% to Rs 270.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 336.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.