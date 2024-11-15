Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit rises 53.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.94% to Rs 86.65 croreNet profit of Commercial Syn Bags rose 53.19% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.94% to Rs 86.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales86.6568.26 27 OPM %9.0710.87 -PBDT6.565.93 11 PBT3.903.22 21 NP3.602.35 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content