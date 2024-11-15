Prime Focus reports consolidated net profit of Rs 33.40 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.16% to Rs 884.96 croreNet profit of Prime Focus reported to Rs 33.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 220.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.16% to Rs 884.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1019.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales884.961019.02 -13 OPM %23.84-0.69 -PBDT214.56-155.67 LP PBT75.10-283.97 LP NP33.40-220.81 LP
