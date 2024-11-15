MSP Steel & Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.53 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.56% to Rs 656.32 croreNet Loss of MSP Steel & Power reported to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.56% to Rs 656.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 673.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales656.32673.59 -3 OPM %4.074.26 -PBDT4.7718.08 -74 PBT-8.453.72 PL NP-9.53-1.64 -481
