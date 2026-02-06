Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit rises 70.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.71% to Rs 97.48 crore

Net profit of Commercial Syn Bags rose 70.45% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 97.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 86.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

