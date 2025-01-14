Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Commodities Buzz: Euro net short positions see reduction

Commodities Buzz: Euro net short positions see reduction

Image

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market continue to stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 64124 contracts in the data reported through January 7, 2024. This was a weekly change of 5440 net short contracts, implying a reduction in net short positions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vijaya Diagnostic slides as CFO, Narasimha Raju resigns

Vijaya Diagnostic slides as CFO, Narasimha Raju resigns

Palash Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Palash Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Greaves Electric Mobility launches its new e-scooter 'Magnus Neo'

Greaves Electric Mobility launches its new e-scooter 'Magnus Neo'

Indices trade with modest gains; media shares advance

Indices trade with modest gains; media shares advance

Sensex climbs over 400 pts; PSU bank shares advance

Sensex climbs over 400 pts; PSU bank shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon