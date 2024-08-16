Competent Automobiles Company standalone net profit declines 0.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.94% to Rs 473.49 crore

Net profit of Competent Automobiles Company declined 0.17% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.94% to Rs 473.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 478.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.473.49478.004.053.5314.0113.347.467.845.755.76