Competent Automobiles Company standalone net profit declines 0.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.94% to Rs 473.49 croreNet profit of Competent Automobiles Company declined 0.17% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.94% to Rs 473.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 478.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales473.49478.00 -1 OPM %4.053.53 -PBDT14.0113.34 5 PBT7.467.84 -5 NP5.755.76 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content