Onesource Ideas Venture standalone net profit rises 175.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Onesource Ideas Venture rose 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10725.00% to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.330.042.08-25.000.150.050.150.050.110.04