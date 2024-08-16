Onesource Ideas Venture standalone net profit rises 175.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10725.00% to Rs 4.33 croreNet profit of Onesource Ideas Venture rose 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10725.00% to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.330.04 10725 OPM %2.08-25.00 -PBDT0.150.05 200 PBT0.150.05 200 NP0.110.04 175
