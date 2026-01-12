Monday, January 12, 2026 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Concor throughputs climb 11% to 14.23 lakh TEUs in Q3 FY26

Concor throughputs climb 11% to 14.23 lakh TEUs in Q3 FY26

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Container Corporation (Concor) announced that its total throughput jumped 10.78% to 14,23,266 Twenty-foot equivalents units (TEUs) compared with 12,84,79 TEUs.

Export import (EXIM) throughput increased 9.94% to Rs 10,72,145 TEUs during the quarter from 9,75,243 TEUs posted in Q3 FY25.

Domestic (DOM) throughputs jumped 13.43% to Rs 3,51,121 TEUs in Q3 FY26, compared with 3,09,551 TEUs in Q3 FY25.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is engaged in the business of providing inland transportation of containers by rail. It also covers the management of ports and air cargo complexes and establishes cold chains.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 3.6% to Rs 378.70 crore on 2.9% increase in net sales to Rs 2,354.53 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

 

The counter declined 0.35% to Rs 510.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Saatvik Green Energy rises after arm bags Rs 21-cr solar module order

Tejas Networks Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jash Engineering bags orders worth Rs 74 crore in December; orderbook rises to Rs 912 crore

Volumes soar at Tejas Networks Ltd counter

Barometers trade with small gains; FMCG shares advance

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

