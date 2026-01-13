Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 08:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JTL Industries bags PSTCL order for 220 kV transmission towers

JTL Industries bags PSTCL order for 220 kV transmission towers

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

JTL Industries said it has received an order from Punjab State Transmission Corporation (PSTCL) for the manufacture, fabrication and galvanization of 220 kV transmission tower material and substation structures.

The order, awarded by the domestic entity PSTCL, is scheduled to be executed within FY26. The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity.

JTL Industries is amongst the fastest-growing steel tube manufacturers, and its registered office is in Chandigarh. The company has manufacturing facilities in Punjab, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. Its product offering includes GI pipes, MS black pipes, hollow sections, and solar structures, which cater to diverse industrial and infrastructural applications.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 46.83% to Rs 163.24 crore, despite a 5.47% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,438.60 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter surged 19.64% to close at Rs 61.66 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

