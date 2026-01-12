NLC India board gives in-principle approval for listing of NLC India Renewables

At meeting held on 12 January 2026

The board of NLC India at its meeting held on 12 January 2026 has accorded in-principle approval for listing of NLC India Renewables (NIRL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NLC India, in line with the National Monetisation Pipeline targets of the Government of India, through dilution of equity stake up to 25% in one or more tranches through Public Offer, subject to obtaining requisite approvals from the competent authority(ies). The said in-principle approval shall be communicated to the Ministry of Coal for onward submission to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) for approval.

