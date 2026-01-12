NLC India board gives in-principle approval for listing of NLC India Renewables
At meeting held on 12 January 2026The board of NLC India at its meeting held on 12 January 2026 has accorded in-principle approval for listing of NLC India Renewables (NIRL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NLC India, in line with the National Monetisation Pipeline targets of the Government of India, through dilution of equity stake up to 25% in one or more tranches through Public Offer, subject to obtaining requisite approvals from the competent authority(ies). The said in-principle approval shall be communicated to the Ministry of Coal for onward submission to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) for approval.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Digitalisation has significantly enhanced efficiency, access and innovation in financial services, says RBI Governor
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 7:31 PM IST