Board of NLC India approves investment of up to Rs 66.60 cr in NLC India Renewables

At meeting held on 12 January 2026

The board of NLC India at its meeting held on 12 January 2026 has approved in-principle to invest upto Rs. 66.60 crore in one or more tranches in NLC India Renewables (NIRL), Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company, by way of subscription to Equity shares at face value, subject to necessary statutory approvals, if any, as and when required, for funding the Green Energy Projects, to be executed through Joint Venture Companies.

