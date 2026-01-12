Board of Anand Rathi Wealth appoints directors
At meeting held on 12 January 2026The board of Anand Rathi Wealth at its meeting held on 12 January 2026 has approved the appointment of Adesh Kumar Gupta (DIN:00020403), Debasish Panda (DIN: 06479085) and Deena Asit Mehta (DIN: 00168992) as Additional Directors in the category of Non-Executive Independent Directors, with effect from 12 January 2026.
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 7:50 PM IST