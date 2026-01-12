Board of Anand Rathi Wealth appoints directors

At meeting held on 12 January 2026

The board of Anand Rathi Wealth at its meeting held on 12 January 2026 has approved the appointment of Adesh Kumar Gupta (DIN:00020403), Debasish Panda (DIN: 06479085) and Deena Asit Mehta (DIN: 00168992) as Additional Directors in the category of Non-Executive Independent Directors, with effect from 12 January 2026.

