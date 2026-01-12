Concor throughputs climb 11% YoY to 14.23 lakh TEUs in Q3 FY26

Container Corporation of India (Concor) announced that its total throughput jumped 10.78% to 14,23,266 Twenty-foot equivalents units (TEUs) in Q3 FY26 compared with 12,84,79 TEUs in Q3 FY25.

Export import (EXIM) throughput increased 9.94% to 10,72,145 TEUs during the quarter from 9,75,243 TEUs posted in Q3 FY25.

Domestic (DOM) throughputs jumped 13.43% to 3,51,121 TEUs in Q3 FY26, compared with 3,09,551 TEUs in Q3 FY25.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is engaged in the business of providing inland transportation of containers by rail. It also covers the management of ports and air cargo complexes and establishes cold chains.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 3.6% to Rs 378.70 crore on 2.9% increase in net sales to Rs 2,354.53 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter declined 0.35% to Rs 510.85 on the BSE.

