Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 90.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.02% to Rs 145.56 croreNet profit of Dolat Algotech rose 90.76% to Rs 66.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 69.02% to Rs 145.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 86.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales145.5686.12 69 OPM %71.6264.38 -PBDT93.6848.99 91 PBT93.1148.74 91 NP66.7134.97 91
