Concord Drugs consolidated net profit declines 4.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 57.13% to Rs 16.97 crore

Net profit of Concord Drugs declined 4.35% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 57.13% to Rs 16.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.9710.805.5412.870.600.900.300.530.220.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News