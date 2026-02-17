Wim Plast consolidated net profit declines 5.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.56% to Rs 83.25 crore

Net profit of Wim Plast declined 5.47% to Rs 12.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.56% to Rs 83.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.83.2593.0815.3316.8120.2621.0817.5618.1012.7913.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News