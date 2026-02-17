Wim Plast consolidated net profit declines 5.47% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 10.56% to Rs 83.25 croreNet profit of Wim Plast declined 5.47% to Rs 12.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.56% to Rs 83.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales83.2593.08 -11 OPM %15.3316.81 -PBDT20.2621.08 -4 PBT17.5618.10 -3 NP12.7913.53 -5
Feb 17 2026