Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit rises 75.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.70% to Rs 68.01 croreNet profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech rose 75.24% to Rs 5.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.70% to Rs 68.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.47% to Rs 10.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.77% to Rs 249.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 175.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales68.0172.12 -6 249.38175.90 42 OPM %14.827.39 -9.1613.93 - PBDT7.604.07 87 18.6520.74 -10 PBT4.992.39 109 9.3210.02 -7 NP5.523.15 75 10.368.60 20
