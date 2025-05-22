Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks rise

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 12.91 points or 0.44% at 2916.48 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 8.91%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.54%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.75%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.48%),Bharti Hexacom Ltd (up 0.36%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HFCL Ltd (up 0.12%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.08%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.01%).

On the other hand, Suyog Telematics Ltd (down 3.98%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.58%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 1.21%) turned lower.

 

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 3.63 or 0.01% at 51203.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 31.33 points or 0.2% at 15527.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 238.2 points or 0.96% at 24575.25.

The BSE Sensex index was down 751.52 points or 0.92% at 80845.11.

On BSE,1326 shares were trading in green, 1521 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

