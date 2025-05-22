Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gulf Oil records PAT of Rs 91 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin increases to 13.60%

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Gulf Oil Lubricants India has reported 7.24% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 91.62 crore on a 7.30% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 915.08 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

EBITDA improved by 8.20% to Rs 124.47 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 115.04 crore recorded in the same period last year. EBITDA margin rose by 11 basis points year-over-year (YoY) to 13.60% in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 123.43 crore, up by 8.1% from Rs 114.20 crore in Q4 FY24.

For FY25, Gulf Oil has registered a standalone net profit of Rs 362.25 crore (up 17.58% YoY) and revenue from operations of Rs 3,554.36 crore (up 8.23% YoY).

 

Gulf Oil stated that it has maintained strong growth momentum, recording quarterly volume growth 2x the industry rate, driven by broad-based gains particularly double-digit growth in personal mobility and strong growth in Motorcycle Oils segment within it.

The company increased the distribution network to over 90,000 touchpoints pan India.

Ravi Chawla, Managing Director & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, said: Fiscal year 202425 concluded on a momentous note, with revenues surpassing the Rs 3,500 crore mark.

As outlined at the start of the year, we increased our market share across all key segments and delivered volume growth at twice the industry rate. These results were supported by focused strategic efforts to strengthen our market penetration, expand our product portfolio across B2B, B2C, and OEM segments, and grow our customer bases.

Our EV charger subsidiary, Tirex, closed the year on a strong note, reflecting our continued efforts to strengthen the EV segment in line with our future vision.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India (GOLIL) is part of the transnational conglomerate Hinduja Group. GOLIL sells its lubricants products under the Gulf brand with sales largely to the automotive sector along with industrial users.

The scrip fell 1.83% to currently trade at Rs 1180.50 on the BSE.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

