Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 16.65% to Rs 66.06 crore

Net loss of Consolidated Construction Consortium reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 46.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.65% to Rs 66.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales66.0656.63 17 OPM %-5.86-23.98 -PBDT2.08-13.88 LP PBT1.57-15.08 LP NP-0.4346.08 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

