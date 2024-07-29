Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.71% to Rs 28.23 crore

Net Loss of Consolidated Construction Consortium reported to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 25.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.71% to Rs 28.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.28.2322.28-14.81-21.27-1.38-23.88-2.57-25.25-2.57-25.25